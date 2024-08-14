Qatar - Humid, hazy and hot weather is expected to continue until Saturday across the country, the Qatar Meteorology Department has said. Humidity can range from 50-85% Wednesday and 40-85% Thursday.



The temperature is forecast to be in the 31-41° Celsius range Wednesday and 31C-40C range Thursday.



On Friday and Saturday, humidity will be in the 40-75% and 40-70% range, respectively, and temperature in the 31C-43C and 33C-41C range, respectively. On Tuesday, humidity was in the 50-85% range, causing low horizontal visibility, while the maximum and minimum temperatures were in the 29C-34C and 38C-45C range, respectively.

