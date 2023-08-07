Social media
Home page>LIFE>Qatar Foundation graduat...
EDUCATION

Qatar Foundation graduates empower people with special needs through art

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Three VCUarts Qatar graduates helped lead the sessions encouraging the children with special needs to express themselves freely

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 7, 2023
QATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
Graduates of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) are helping to demonstrate the transformative power of art through workshops with young people in Qatar Foundation (QF)’s Ability Friendly Programme.
Three VCUarts Qatar graduates helped lead the sessions encouraging the children with special needs to express themselves freely, through drawing with crayons, pencils, and markers.
“Volunteering to support children with special needs, in the Ability Friendly Programme, has been a truly inspiring and fulfilling experience,” said Fatima al-Mannai, one of the VCUarts Qatar graduates. “It's essential to encourage these individuals to express their passion through various artistic mediums, such as art.”
She has previously been involved in university workshops and student-led clubs that have worked to encourage children to embrace their talents and unleash their creativity.
These experiences reinforced her belief in the transformative power of art.
“The impact of this volunteering experience on the lives of the children is evident in various ways,” al-Mannai said. “One of the significant outcomes was that we can break down barriers and dispel misconceptions. This has led to helping these children feel included and valued in society.”
She added that volunteering in this programme brought forth both challenges and rewarding experiences.
One of the challenges included finding effective ways to communicate with each child due to the variations in their needs and abilities.
“I have learned valuable skills in adapting my artistic expertise to cater to the specific needs of each child,” al-Mannai said. “This experience has not only enriched my personal growth but also enhanced my ability to teach art, ensuring that every child feels valued and understood.”
“Creating an inclusive and supportive environment is vital for the success of this programme,” she added. “Treating all children fairly, giving them equal attention, and providing motivation helps them feel included and appreciated.”
Fellow volunteer Shaikha Darwish said: "The inspiration behind my involvement in this programme comes from my younger sister, who has Down syndrome. Her strength and ability to challenge stereotypes about children with special needs inspires me every day.”
“The benefits of engaging children with special needs in art are undeniable. It allows them to express their emotions more effectively and share their unique stories,” the VCUarts Qatar graduate said. “As they explore their interests and passions, we help them embrace their individuality and build their self-esteem.”
Darwish shared that the volunteering experience had significantly enriched her personal and professional growth, helping her to discover beauty and inspiration in unexpected places, which, in turn, fostered creativity in her own work.
“I find great joy in volunteering and helping those who have special needs, as it allows me to contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate society,” said fellow graduate volunteer Arhama Amjad. “By sharing the existence and impact of this programme, we hope to promote the creation of more initiatives, and more volunteers that cater to the needs of individuals with special needs.”
Nigel D’Souza, events and programme co-ordinator at the Ability Friendly Programme, said: “We wanted to tap into the various resources available within Qatar Foundation, instead of using different suppliers to do this.”
“Maybe one day we could turn this into long-term activity or programme that could take place throughout year,” he said.
“The Ability Friendly Programme currently is mostly focused on sporting activities,” he said. “So, art is taking us down a different avenue. Ultimately, we would like to not only include sports but offer a wide range of activities for people with special needs.”
“People with special needs express themselves in a variety of different ways,” D’Souza added. “We have some participants that may not be very expressive verbally but excel at sports or in something else.”
“So this is another tool for people to express themselves,” he concluded.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

CRICKET

India's 'tail of woes' continues unabated in West Indies

India's 'tail of woes' continues unabated in West Indies
India's 'tail of woes' continues unabated in West Indies
SUSTAINABILITY

Tunisian brand turns sea plastic into green couture

Tunisian brand turns sea plastic into green couture
Tunisian brand turns sea plastic into green couture
FOOD

Local Dates Festival 2023 draws over 40,000 visitors: Qatar

Local Dates Festival 2023 draws over 40,000 visitors: Qatar
Local Dates Festival 2023 draws over 40,000 visitors: Qatar
SECURITY

What to do if your phone is stolen during travel?

What to do if your phone is stolen during travel?
What to do if your phone is stolen during travel?
SPORTS

Saudi Arabia to host Saudi International Para Table Tennis Championship 2023

Saudi Arabia to host Saudi International Para Table Tennis Championship 2023
Saudi Arabia to host Saudi International Para Table Tennis Championship 2023
SPORTS

Saudi pro league to hold ceremony of launching Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024

Saudi pro league to hold ceremony of launching Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024
Saudi pro league to hold ceremony of launching Roshn Saudi League 2023-2024
CRICKET

From Stuart Broad to Sachin Tendulkar; most dramatic retirements in cricket

From Stuart Broad to Sachin Tendulkar; most dramatic retirements in cricket
From Stuart Broad to Sachin Tendulkar; most dramatic retirements in cricket
SPACE

Out-of-the-world experience: Interviewing UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi about his last days in space

Out-of-the-world experience: Interviewing UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi about his last days in space
Out-of-the-world experience: Interviewing UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi about his last days in space
MOST READ
1.

Egypt central bank should step in with more rate hikes, devaluation – Capital Economics

2.

UAE burger chain Pickl plans global expansion with 200 outlets

3.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

4.

OPEC+ panel decides to keep oil output policy unchanged

5.

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar University hosts discussion on economic education to deal with inflation

2

Qatar University admits 5,500 students for undergraduate programmes in fall 2023 semester

3

Labour ministry kicks off summer internship programme for students in Qatar

4

UDST launches two technician training programmes for Qataris

5

Qatar Charity workshop equips female future leaders with new skills

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Investments in Africa take a hit due to rate hikes in advanced economies

Investments in Africa take a hit due to rate hikes in advanced economies
Investments in Africa take a hit due to rate hikes in advanced economies
EQUITIES

UAE exchange firm Al Ansari eyes majority stake in Omani exchange house

ECONOMY

UAE is the lowest risk nation in Middle East and Africa region in Q1 2023 – GlobalData

OPEC

OPEC+ panel decides to keep oil output policy unchanged

LATEST NEWS
1

Gold prices drop in Dubai on first trading day of the week

2

Heavy rains, hail in UAE: Will insurance cover weather-related damages to vehicles?

3

Live and don't learn. The lesson of China's failed Australia trade bans: Russell

4

The 'long and variable lags' before Fed cuts rates: McGeever

5

China's Ukraine peace talks gambit shows shifts amid hard realities

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds