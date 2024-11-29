Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to be partly cloudy at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times at places.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 18 - 25 KT, reaching to 34 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 5 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 04:20 - 13:50 11:00 - 21:39 25Mesaieed 06:14 - **:** 12:43 - 22:41 25Wakrah 05:21 - 14:06 11:08 - 21:52 25Al Khor 13:20 - 03:55 21:33 - 10:37 24Ruwais 03:55 - 16:10 10:37 - 22:05 24Dukhan 08:25 - 21:27 03:36 - 15:20 23Abu Samra 07:53 - 20:27 02:32 - 14:37 23 Sunrise: 06:01 LTSunset: 16:43 LT-------------------------

