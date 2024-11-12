Qatar: Department of Meteorology warns of poor horizontal visibility

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty and foggy at most places at first, and moderate in temperature with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at most places at first.Offshore, the weather will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming fine, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at firstWind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 7 km/ 2 km or less at most places at first, while offshore will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less at places at first.