Muscat – According to the Oman Meteorology Department, northwesterly winds are expected to begin on Thursday evening, November 28, 2024, continuing through to December 2, 2024. These winds will affect parts of Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Dakhiliyah, and Al Wusta governorates.

The wind activity is expected to cause a rise in sea waves along the coast of Musandam and the Sea of Oman, with wave heights reaching up to 2.5 metres. There is also the potential for further escalation in sea conditions. In addition, dust storms are likely in desert and open areas, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility. The winds will also bring a decrease in temperatures, contributing to cooler weather across the affected regions.

Residents and visitors in these areas are advised to exercise caution, especially those near coastal areas or travelling through open landscapes where visibility could be impaired.