Muscat – Large parts of Oman are under the onslaught of a heatwave with daytime temperatures touching a high of 47° in Sohar on Sunday.

According to the Met Department’s weather bulletin for Monday, the mercury was expected to hit a high of 47° again in places like Suwaiq and Madha, and 46° in Rustaq.

In Muscat governorate, the temperature in Seeb on Monday was around 45°, and 44° in Amerat and Bausher.

According to Met, the highest temperature on Sunday after Sohar was in Liwa (46.8°), followed by Wadi al Maawil (46°), Saham (45.6°), Shinas, Suwaiq and Amerat (45.5°) and Hamra ad Duru (45.4°).

‘The rise in maximum temperatures continues and may exceed mid-40s in some areas in the governorates of North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat and the desert areas of the governorates of Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Dhofar,’ Met stated.

In the weather forecast for Tuesday, Met stated that mainly clear skies were expected over most of the governorates with chance of dust rising over desert and open areas and chance of low level clouds or fog patches at late night to early morning over parts of South Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

The sea will be rough along the Arabian Sea coast with maximum wave height of 2.5m while moderate along the rest of the coast with maximum wave height of 1.5m.

