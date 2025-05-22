Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 70 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 22 May.

The first tranche stood at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 182 days on 25 November 2025, according to official data.

The second auction was valued at EGP 40 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 26 May 2026.

On 18 May, the CBE offered T-bills at a total value of EGP 75 billion through two issues.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

