Muscat – The Muscat Governorate, represented by the Office of the Wali of Baushar, today launched the highly anticipated Baushar Beach and Marine Sports Forum on Azaiba Beach. Held under the inspiring slogan ‘Love and Belonging to the Homeland,’ the event is set to run for five days, coinciding with celebrations of Oman’s 54th National Day.

The forum features a diverse range of sports and recreational activities, bringing together residents and visitors for a festive showcase of Oman’s vibrant marine culture. From beach football and volleyball to kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing, the event offers something for all age groups and skill levels. Other attractions include traditional Omani music and dance performances, local food stalls, and family-friendly games, creating a lively atmosphere that highlights Omani heritage.

The forum aims to foster community spirit, patriotism, and national pride while promoting active, healthy lifestyles. Local officials expressed their excitement, noting that the event is an opportunity to bring people together in a celebration of both sport and national identity.

The Baushar Beach and Marine Sports Forum is expected to draw a large crowd, providing a space where families and friends can gather in the spirit of unity and pride for Oman’s achievements. The festivities will culminate with special ceremonies and presentations commemorating the 54th National Day, paying tribute to the country’s rich history and ongoing progress.

