AMMAN — The report for the first-quarter of 2025 of the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) 2023–2025 has outlined several key economic decisions made by the Cabinet, aimed at supporting Jordan’s ambitions to position itself as a global investment and tourism destination.

According to the report, issued on Sunday, goods and services associated with the Jerash Eco-Tourism City Project were granted sales tax exemptions due to the project’s developmental significance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Commercial tourist establishments operating within the jurisdiction of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) were exempted from professional license fees for 2025.

The report noted that the legal grounds for the draft Hotel and Tourism Establishments Regulation for 2025 had been approved.

Progress is also underway on the draft amended regulation governing the Jordan Hotel Association, alongside continued procedures related to the draft regulation for tourism and travel offices and companies for 2025, and the draft amendment regulation for their corresponding association.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

