CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, a cosmic beast formed a mere 470 million years after the Big Bang, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The findings, published Monday, confirm what until now were theories that supermassive black holes existed at the dawn of the universe. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory teamed up over the past year to make the observations.

Given the universe is 13.7 billion years old, that puts the age of this black hole at 13.2 billion years.

Even more astounding to scientists, this black hole is a whopper — 10 times bigger than the black hole in our own Milky Way.