Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is currently experiencing northwesterly winds, resulting in significant dust activity and reduced horizontal visibility in several areas.

The governorates of al Sharqiyah South, al Wusta, al Dahirah, and Dhofar have been particularly affected by the winds, the Oman Meteorology Office said on Monday.

The drop in temperatures has also brought frost to the mountainous areas. An image of frost forming on Jabal al Sarat in the Wilayat of Ibri has been widely shared on the X platform.

Meanwhile, medium and low-level clouds are prevailing over parts of Muscat, South al Batinah, North al Sharqiyah, South al Sharqiyah, al Dakhiliyah and al Wusta governorates.

