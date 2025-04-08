PHOTO
Riyadh – Prefect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P Prefect Presentation) raised and renewed a facility agreement valued at SAR 150 million with Bank Aljazira.
The loan is valid from April 2025 till 22 January 2026, according to a bourse disclosure.
2P Prefect Presentation will utilize the loan for new awarded projects, issuing letters of guarantees, letters of credit and invoice financing.
Meanwhile, the financing deal is secured by a promissory note.
Source: Mubasher
