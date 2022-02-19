PHOTO
New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia slid below the 1,000-mark on Saturday with 997 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 738,331 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,982.
According to the ministry, a total of 1,928 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 709,420.
According to the ministry, among the active cases 876 of them were in critical condition.
