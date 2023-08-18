Riyadh: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) is cooperating with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), represented by the Center for Desert Agriculture, by holding meetings and discussions on the implementation of the genome mapping project for endangered plants in the Kingdom intended to preserve, re-propagate and cultivate such plants.



The CEO of NCVC, Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdulqader, and a team of the center's experts held an online meeting with a team of scientists and specialized researchers from KAUST, headed by Professor Rod Wing, Director of the university's Center for Desert Agriculture.

The meeting aimed to discuss key mechanisms for drawing genetic maps of wild plants, which include a list of the most important plant species, such as juniper, ficus, and lavender, in addition to tree species such as al-Ghada, al-Ruta, and others.