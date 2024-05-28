Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has issued a marine warning from today, May 27, and all the days of this week due to anticipated strong winds and high seas.

During this period, sea waves are expected to vary between 4 and 7 feet, rising to 11 feet.

Due to this weather condition, QMD advised the public to refrain from engaging in any marine activities, including free swimming, boat trips, scuba diving, free diving, surfing, fishing tours, and windsurfing.

Tomorrow, May 28, strong winds will blow northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 knots, gusting to 35 knots at places at times, decreasing to 9-19 knots by night time.

Slight dust to blowing dust is expected to continue throughout the week.

