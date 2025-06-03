PHOTO
Chad's national development plan targets $30 billion over 6 years, the Central African country's finance minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Bate Felix)
Chad's national development plan targets $30 billion over 6 years
