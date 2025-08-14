RIYADH — Six regions of Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Al-Rayyan in Al-Jamum governorate in the Makkah region received the highest amount of rainfall with 32.8 mm, followed by Al-Baha region with 20.8 mm.



A total of 44 hydrological and climatic monitoring stations across six regions in the Kingdom recorded the rainfall. The report from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture indicated that rainfall, ranging from 0.5 mm to 32.8 mm, was recorded in the regions of Makkah, Asir, Tabuk, Hail, Jazan, and Al-Baha.



The data covered the 24-hour period from 9:00 am on August 12 to 9:00 am on August 13. The ministry report stated that in the Makkah region 20.2 mm rain recorded in Al-Kamil governorate and 20 mm in Al-Umrah, while in the Asir region 4.2 mm rain recorded in Tanuma governorate and 1.8 mm in the northern part of Al-Namas governorate. In the northern Tabuk region, 4.2 mm rain recorded in Haql governorate and 1.8 mm in the Shaqri Health Center.



The report indicated that the Hail region recorded 0.5 mm in Al-Shihiyah in Buqa’a governorate, while the Jazan region recorded 6 mm in Balgazi, 5.1 mm in Aiban in Al-Aydabi governorate, and 2.6 mm in Al-Kadmi in Sabya governorate, while Al-Baha region witnessed rainfall with 6.9 mm in Nakhal in Al-Qura governorate, and 3.4 mm in Shada in Al-Mekhwah governorate.

