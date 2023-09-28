Yesterday, as loud thunder and bright lightning flashed in Makkah, a stunning video captured the natural phenomenon striking the iconic Clock Tower in the Saudi Arabian city.

As the video – which was shared by Storm Centre on Instagram – begins, a flash of lightning can be seen striking the tip of the landmark.

Bright bolts of lightning were accompanied with loud bangs, flashing an electric blue into the night sky.

The rare phenomenon continued for several seconds with the blue flashes turning purple, and branching out.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia, thundershowers will be accompanied by strong winds today as well in Makkah, reducing visibility.

In the Arabian Gulf, the winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly, registering a speed of 15 to 30km/h.

