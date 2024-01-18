Motorsport fans can expect an electrifying weekend of racing, with the fourth round in this year’s Yas Racing Series set to host five thrilling championships on January 20 and 21, at Yas Marina Circuit.

Endurance racing fans can look forward to the return of the Hankook 6H in Abu Dhabi, set for its fourth edition, with over 40 cars taking to track in a survival of the fastest on Yas Island.

Local racing side, Yas Heat Racing will take to the track for the second round in this year’s Formula 4 UAE Championship, following an impressive opening round of the season.

The Yas Heat trio of drivers – Keanu Al Azhari, Rashid Al Dhaheri, and Zack Scoular – will be aiming for further success following a strong first round which saw three podium finishes alongside the team’s first ever triple top-10 finish.

Motorsport fans can enjoy a range of racing categories with the Gulf Radical Cup, Gulf Pro Car, and Formula Regional Middle East championships continuing their season at the Yas Island track, with all eyes on the title fights set to feature across the world-class motorsport series.

For those seeking an up-close encounter of the on-track action, complimentary tickets not only secure grandstand seating but also grant access to an array of exclusive activities.

From the Grid and Track Walk, fans can enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the racing world while spectators can immerse themselves in sim racing challenges in the interactive Yas FanZone, featuring alongside some of the UAE’s top F&B hotspots in an engaging event village.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).