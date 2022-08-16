Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, will be extending its Kids Go Free summer offer for children to have a holiday to remember till the end of September this year.

With access to the UAE’s best playground absolutely free, kids can stay, eat and play for free, a statement said.

Children below the age of 12, when accompanied by a paying adult, can enjoy three world-class theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi – for free alongside staying and eating for free while booking a package including the Island’s top hotels starting at AED478 ($130) per adult.

In addition, families can upgrade their dining experience with the destination’s Half-Board Flex offer starting AED150 per adult for Half-Board Flex Standard plan and AED180 per adult for Half-Board Flex Premium plan - kids will dine for free as well.

All packages booked through yasisland.com not only provide access to Yas Island’s incredible range of attractions, but guests can also book tickets to renowned landmarks around Abu Dhabi, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Qasr Al Watan and Qasr Al Hosn.

