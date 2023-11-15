Riyadh -- Wonder Garden, Riyadh Season's newest zone, will open its doors tomorrow.

It is made up of three different zones and features over 70 rides, two arcade halls, 15 stores, 31 restaurants, and more than 60 roaming acts and shows.

It will include the 'Butterfly Garden' area, the first of its kind in Riyadh season, which showcases over 1,000 different types of butterflies that visitors can learn more about and take pictures with.

It will also include a Flamingo lake inhabited by at least 50 flamingos.

The Wonder Garden will open daily from 4 pm to 12 am on weekdays and from 4 pm to 1 am on weekends.