Riyadh: The "Disney on Ice" shows, which started in Riyadh on August 24 and will continue until September 20, continue to welcome visitors of all ages to take them on a magical journey filled with breathtaking ice skating performances and beloved Disney stories.



The shows feature beloved Disney characters like Moana, the Little Mermaid, Aladdin and other princesses, and over 750 costume designs made by more than 100 designers. The costumes stand out due to their elegant fabrics, charming styles, and sleeves that add even more elegance and sophistication.



The performances take place at 5pm and 9pm from Tuesday to Thursday, and at 2pm and 6pm Fridays and Saturdays.



Tickets can be booked through https://enjoy.sa/en/events/disney-on-ice-2/.