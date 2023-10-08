Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast or a parent hoping to treat kids to an experience of a lifetime, the UAE is packed with extraordinary places where you can get up close and personal with animals you usually see only on your screens.

From tigers, giraffes, and elephants to flamingoes and gazelles, the UAE is home to many exotic creatures.

Visitors not only get the chance to see them, special wildlife experiences are in store for them, too.

Would you like to have breakfast with a giraffe? Or perhaps feed the crocodiles?

Here is a list of must-visit zoos and wildlife parks in the UAE:

Al Ain Zoo, Abu Dhabi

Al Ain Zoo is a big favourite among kids. Established in 1968 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it is the largest zoo in the Middle East.

This zoo is more than a tourist attraction, it's a hub of environmental, recreational, and educational excellence. Spanning 4km, it shelters over 4,000 animals across 200 species.

The zoo offers unique experiences — from the lemur walk and keeper talks to the thrilling cheetah run and serene penguin encounter.

Visitors can also enjoy events like breakfast with the giraffes, making Al Ain Zoo an unforgettable destination for both fun and education.

Ticket price: Dh31.50

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for migratory birds.

This wetland reserve offers a serene environment for bird watchers and nature lovers. Flamingos, herons, and a variety of other species create a picturesque scene against the city skyline.

Open all year round, the timings during winter is from 7.30 am until 5.30 pm and the entry to the sanctuary is free of charge.

Ticket: Free

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the vast site spanning over 119 hectares.

There's a diverse range of wildlife, too, including lions, giraffes, and elephants.

Visitors can watch live performances — including the amazing creatures of the world and the birds of prey show —at the park's theatres.

The park recently reopened for its new season.

Ticket options: Day pass or safari journey, with rates ranging between Dh50 and Dh110 per adult

Arabian Wildlife Animal Zoo, Sharjah

The Arabian Oryx, the Arabian leopard, and other wildlife are among the species that can be seen at Arabian Wildlife and Animal Zoo, which is located in Sharjah Desert Park.

The zoo is one of Sharjah's most popular tourist destinations.

Sharjah Desert Park is also one of the only parks in the emirate to have a conservation centre and an Islamic botanical garden. The children’s area at the park features a petting zoo, making it one of the preferred places to visit for families.

Sharjah Safari

Experience real adventure in the largest safari in the world outside Africa. For those seeking an immersive wildlife safari experience, Sharjah Safari offers a thrilling journey through the dunes with a focus on indigenous wildlife.

It hosts more than 120 species of animals, which live in Africa, and up to 50,000 animals, ranging from birds, reptiles and mammals; such as lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many other endangered animals.

Tickets: Rates start at Dh40 for a walking tour, and can go up to Dh275 for those above 12.

Pygmy Zoo, Ajman

The Pygmy Zoo in Ajman, located in Al Zorah Marina, is the place to be if you want to interact with animals.

Families flock to this family-friendly haven for a day of outdoor fun as it’s a perfect place for little ones. The zoo offers diverse activities, from animal encounters to camel and pony rides, and the chance to play with adorable pups. The bird enclosure is a must-visit, showcasing a variety of species for an interactive experience.

Don't miss the opportunity to capture Insta-worthy moments with Australian macaws and engage with miniature animals like hedgehogs and pygmy goats.

The operational hours are from 3pm to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 1pm to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Entry: Dh5 per person

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, Abu Dhabi

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi is a hub for family-friendly wildlife encounters.

Imagine having breakfast with a giraffe or hand-feeding a friendly hippopotamus — these unique experiences make the zoo a must-visit destination. Visitors can indulge in the Sea Lion Show and Bird Show; marvel at the world of reptiles feeding a crocodile; and embark on delightful adventures with camel rides, pony rides, and horse rides.

It is open from 9am to 9pm every day.

Tickets: Dh50 per head

Sir Baniyas Island, Abu Dhabi

More than half of this island is the Arabian Wildlife Park, a massive reserve with over 17,000 free-roaming animals like Arabian oryx, gazelles, giraffes, hyenas, and cheetahs.

Here, families can embark on nature and wildlife safaris, guided by experts in special vehicles. The island's cutting-edge stables offer various equestrian activities and lessons for everyone.

The park is open from 10am to 11pm.

RAK Zoo

Ras Al Khaimah's Zoo is a hidden gem in the Northern Emirates, showcasing a diverse range of animals.

Ranked as the third-largest zoo in the UAE, it is home to a captivating array of wildlife — including white tigers, lions, cheetahs, deer, wild buffaloes, and even Arab wolves.

Visitors can rent club cars on-site for a leisure drive across the animals' home.

Ticket price: Dh40

The Zoo Wildlife Park, Umm Al Quwain

The Zoo Wildlife Park is a well-loved place for nature enthusiasts.

Among its star attractions is the majestic Golden Tabby Tiger, orangutans, playful Habouba lemurs, and elegant giraffes.

Open every day from 8am to 8pm, the park invites guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of the animal kingdom.

Ticket price: Dh25

