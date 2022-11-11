More than 400 cars — including some vintage vehicles from the 1950s — are set to vroom onto the parking lot of a mall in Ajman tomorrow, November 12.

For the first time, City Centre Ajman will be hosting the motor show in collaboration with Ajman Tourism and Emirates Cars Association. The event will run from 4pm to 9pm on the mall’s first-level parking at Entrance D.

What’s more, a motorbike parade will be part of the show at 7pm, with more than 100 motorcycles driving together to City Centre Ajman and at the exhibition area.

Many of the show’s motorbikes, RC cars and over 40 classic vehicles are privately owned by members of exclusive automobile clubs.

Visitors can also enjoy the wide array of entertainment options, ranging from a live DJ to gaming areas for kids, and even have a bite to eat from food trucks.

City Centre Ajman’s motor show is just one of several much-awaited lined up for the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations.

