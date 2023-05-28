From buggy rides to yacht rentals, here are some activities you can enjoy at incredible prices

If you're looking for adventure and excitement, now is the perfect time to go for it. As summer approaches, a wide range of thrilling outdoor activities are being offered at discounted prices, allowing you to explore the region's natural wonders without breaking the bank.

I found out only because some of my friends came over from India, Canada and Saudi Arabia — and, of course, they all wanted to explore the country and go on outdoor adventures. I decided to take them to Ras Al Khaimah first; but on our way, we found some buggies for rent in Umm Al Quwain. I thought it would be a cool way to start the day so we decided to book our ride. When I asked how much it would cost, I was surprised: It was way cheaper than the price usually offered during winter. We were able to get a 30 per cent discount.

Could it be the same for other activities? I enquired with a few travel industry experts and learnt that many others are being offered at incredibly low prices.

“Adventure-seekers can now enjoy heart-pounding activities at reduced prices with discounts of up to 35 percent off regular rates,” said Deepak Kaushik, sales director of Tours on Board.

Here are some on my list:

Buggy ride

Buggy rides are an exciting way to explore the desert. Various options are on offer, from 25cc vehicles to 400cc self-drive rentals.

Depending on the location and provider, buggies can be rented for 30 minutes up to several hours. The best part is that the ride includes stops at scenic viewpoints in the desert.

Some buggy ride providers may offer the experience at up to 40 per cent off during the off-peak season. Try booking in advance or for a group and you could get a better deal.

Jet ski

You can rent a jet ski for a specific period and explore the waterways at your own pace. Rentals can be found at many waterfront locations, including beaches, lakes, and rivers. My friends and I tried it out in Sharjah's Mamzar at Dh70 per hour, which is a lot more affordable than the fees charged during winter. I have been told the price doubles during peak season.

Some companies may offer a discount of 40 per cent for weekday rentals or for bookings made in advance.

Dhow cruise and dinner

Fancy some dinner with a view? Dhow cruise is the perfect option. In Dubai, these boats go around the Deira Creek, Marina, and Dubai Water Canal — offering guests buffet-style dinner on board, plus live entertainment.

“The cost per head starts at Dh45 during winters. However, the current price until the winter would be about Dh10 less,” said Kaushik.

Yacht

Yacht rentals can be a luxurious and memorable way to spend time with friends and family while sailing out in the sea. A crew is usually stationed on the boat for operations.

During summer, one can expect a discount of 20-30 per cent. If you are good at bargaining, you can even save more.

Just so you know, discounts and offers may vary, so it's always a good idea to check with the provider directly for current promotions and discounts.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).