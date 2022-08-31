Over a million students went back to school all over the UAE this week and several brands are celebrating by giving freebies and gifts to students and teachers.

We have put together a list for you to pick and choose from:

1. SALT: The food-truck-turned-burger-restaurant is giving away a serving of its signature softie ice creams free to all students in school uniforms. The deal lasts until 5pm every day this week and ends on Friday, September 2.

2. Mumuso: If you are shopping for supplies at the lifestyle department store Mumuso, you can avail a cool offer; for every shopping bill worth Dh79, customers get a blind bag with goodies in it.

3. Vegan Burger UAE: The burger shop in Dubai Mall has a special offer where shoppers can show the following picture to get a free ice cream cone with every meal. The offer lasts till September 5th.

4. Sagar Ratna: The Rajasthani vegetarian restaurant located in JLT and Oud Metha is offering a free sizzling brownie or shake to teachers and students on a minimum spend of Dh75 at the restaurant. The offer is valid until September 29th and requires proof of ID.

5. Rahmania Mall: At Sharjah’s Rahmania mall, customers who shop for back-to-school supplies can avail of free customisation offers including heat press sublimation printing, airbrush painting, hand painting, and beads/sequins application. The offer lasts until September 4th between 1 and 9pm.

