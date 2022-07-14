Muscat - The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) on Thursday said all tourist locations, which were closed due to heavy rains, will be reopened from today.

"With reference to the statement issued on 10 July 2022 regarding the closure of tourist sites due to the impact of weather conditions, the authority would like to inform all that the tourist sites will be open starting from the date of publishing this announcement, except for Mughsail Beach, due to the continued national efforts to search for missing persons," the agency said.

CDAA stressed on the need to adhere to public safety guidelines, to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police(ROP) on Thursday said the Darbat Park is Salalah will be open from today for visitors.

"Following the closure of all tourist destinations due to the weather condition and the growing number of missing and drowning incidents, the Royal Oman Police (ROP), on Thursday, has announced the reopening of Darbat Park to tourists and visitors starting from July 14, 12:00pm, the ROP said in a statement.

The ROP reiterated the importance of abiding by safety instructions, keeping an eye on children and maintaining extreme caution during torrential rains.

The Royal Oman Police on Wednesday said that 16 people lost their lives and 40 were rescued in different governorates during the rains that resulted from the trough from the monsoon impact over the Arabian Sea, which enhanced the local cloud development over Al Hajar Mountains since July 7.

