Hot off a sold-out show with Michael McIntyre, GME Events announced that leading English comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be headlining Coca-Cola Arena this October.

After a sell-out tour in 2022, Romesh is back with a brand-new show examining the human condition: ‘Are people inherently good?’ ‘Is charity always a positive thing?’ ‘Is hustling the key to success?’ ‘Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?’

Romesh is best known for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs & A League Of Their Own all of which are hit UK Television projects. This new tour, reaches cities throughout Europe & USA is entitled ‘Hustle’.

"I can’t wait to be performing in Dubai for the first time this October, grab your tickets now!", says Romesh.

Tickets are immediately available from Coca-Cola-Arena.com.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).