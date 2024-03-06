A selection of Dubai’s iconic destinations – Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Roxy Cinemas – is inviting visitors to explore their themed offerings this Ramadan.

They have put together a choice of entertainment, Iftar and Suhoor options, screenings of Oscar-nominated films and timeless classics, and more.

Global Village

Global Village’s brand-new Ramadan Wonder Souk, located at the park's heart, which take the shape of a traditional Emirati market, offering guests samples of Ramadan offerings from the pavilions.

Moreover, soulful melodies of the Arabian Orchestra will be played on the main stage, performed daily by an ensemble of 30 artists, delivering an unforgettable musical experience at the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment.

For an exclusive Ramadan experience, Global Village will hold its widely popular Ramadan Cannon, firing off at sunset every day to signify the end of fasting, inviting guests to enjoy amazing Iftar and later explore Suhoor offerings across a variety of cuisines.

Global Village will be welcoming guests daily from 6pm until 2am during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, is offering thrilling rides, captivating attractions, and Iftar feasts, promising cherished moments with loved ones.

Middle Eastern cuisine will be available at Al Mashowa restaurant at Riverland Dubai, featuring live cooking stations and entertainment. From March 15 to April 9, heritage-inspired delicacies such as Cold and Hot Mezze, Emirati Chicken Machbous and Dawoud Basha would be served.

Every Friday through Sunday, the resort will provide live entertainment in the evening, whether Oud player tunes or Tanoura dancer, showcasing the traditional folk dance of Egypt.

Furthermore, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and themed music awaits all guests at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm, from Wednesday to Sunday at Riverland Dubai.

For non-fasting guests, various dining outlets including Al Mashowa restaurant and VIVA offer delicious a la carte menus from 12pm to 10pm.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Kalea Restaurant are offering Iftar experiences, showcasing classic Middle Eastern specialties including Lamb Ouzi, Lamb Mansaf, Arabic desserts and refreshing drinks, ensuring a memorable dining experience, while enjoying live oud music.

Groups of more than 10 and up to 50 guests are eligible for a fantastic 20% off on adult prices. Those looking for an elevated Ramadan staycation experience can choose from a range of room and suites options including Iftar and Suhoor experiences, coupled with tickets to their favourite theme park.

At Legoland Hotel, families are invited to build Bricktastic memories with an exclusive 40% discount on stays, daily breakfast or suhoor, and an access to either Legoland Theme Park or Water Park for each day of the visit!

Furthermore, Bricks Family Restaurant offers a Ramadan iftar experience, promising a culinary adventure with authentic flavours, Arabic hot and cold appetizers, live cooking stations and various hot dishes including the aromatic Lamb Ouzi and an extensive dessert option including classics like Umm Ali and Baklawa Mixed Tower.

Moreover, kids will enjoy a special menu with their favourite bites including chicken popcorn, mini burgers, pizzas and more. At Legoland Dubai theme park, Aliya, Leo, Liann, Autumn, Zac and the rest of the Lego Friends will await their fans to join in the celebrations.

Over at Motiongate Dubai, visitors are welcome to experience 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and entertainment inspired by iconic films such as Madagascar and The Hunger Games and later enjoy culinary options with themed restaurants including Very Smurfy Café for a quick bite, King Julien’s Sideshow Café for Italian options, Dragon Flame Grill for Indian flavours, and Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop for Chinese delicacies. Youngsters are welcomed to meet & greets with their favourite franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, The Smurfs and more.

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wadi Waterpark, one of Dubai’s original family-friendly destinations, features 30 exhilarating rides. Guests can gear up for unlimited fun for all ages, set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab.

UAE residents are invited to enjoy an exclusive 40% discount on the day passes through online bookings until March 25. Moreover, all foodies can savour the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ package at AED 70 for adults and AED 60 for children featuring an array of delicious snacks along with the day pass.

Roxy Cinemas

From March 3 to March 17, fans of the finest 2023 blockbusters and Oscar-nominated films can watch screenings of Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers at Roxy Gold, Platinum and Silver viewing experiences, across Roxy Cinemas’ Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark locations.

