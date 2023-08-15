Ticket booking is live for the global travel community to secure entry to the 43rd edition of World Travel Market London, the world’s most influential travel and tourism event, which takes place between Monday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 8 at Excel London.

Organisers are enabling visitors to book tickets well in advance of this year's show and have announced several new and exciting changes showing that the global travel community has the ‘power to change’ travel.

After in-depth customer research carried out late last year, WTM London has announced a host of developments to improve the attendee experience and ensure that every member of the travel community extracts as much value from the event as possible.

This year, WTM London will open its doors earlier than usual – ready to welcome visitors from 9:30 am providing an additional hour for visitors and exhibitors to have spontaneous meetings.

Visitors are invited to make use of the new, open-for-all Community Hubs right in the centre of the show, and attendees can also look forward to an 'everyone's welcome' Networking Party that will take place within ExCel London on its first day, November 6, from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm.

Developments include a new VIP badge to host senior industry leaders and a big-name, inspirational Closing Keynote on Wednesday, November 8.

WTM Connect Me – the show's meeting booking platform – will return in 2023 and is available for buyers, VIPs and media. All attendees will also have access to the official WTM App, which returns this year with exciting new enhancements.

The conference programme will cover eight themes over three different stages throughout the three-day event. The eight conference themes are Sustainability, Technology, Geo-Economics, Emerging Markets, Consumer Trends, Marketing, Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) and Experience and aim to help the global travel community succeed and thrive by informing, entertaining, and influencing their business decisions.

In response to the ever-increasing importance of influencers to the travel and tourism sector, on November 8, content creators will be invited to a lunch with global destinations to support collaboration and networking opportunities.

In other changes the Ministers’ Summit at World Travel Market in Association with UNWTO and WTTC, where dignitaries from around the world gather to discuss and ratify key tourism agreements, will return for its 17th year, and will take place on day one.

The November show is set to launch its first Diversity and Inclusion Summit on November 7, supporting WTM's belief that the travel sector has the power to evoke positive change in the world.

Tickets to the three-day show will be free until October 31, after which there will be a charge of £45 per person. Organisers are encouraging early booking to ensure visitors take time to plan and maximise their visit.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, WTM London, said: “We’ve been working behind the scenes to bring some exciting developments to World Travel Market this year. As the travel and tourism sector grows and changes, it’s essential that WTM evolves to guide and support this change; a place for inspiration, for making plans and fixing issues, for diversifying thinking and hardening supply chains – it is our job to ensure the travel sector is equipped for the next chapter.

“Developments you’ll see at WTM this year are entirely reflective of what our attendees are asking for. We’re bolstering the ways you can maximise value from your visit, with more networking, better business opportunities, a refreshed education programme and a host of new partnerships.

“We’re pleased to be opening ticket booking ahead of the summer and are committed to ensuring travel professionals have the best three days possible,” said Losardo.

Bookings can be done at:

Visitor: World Travel Market 2023 | Your details (eventadv.com)

Media: World Travel Market 2023 | Your details (eventadv.com)

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).