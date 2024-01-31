Riyadh: Cable cars in Boulevard World, one of the entertainment zones of the Riyadh Season that has areas dedicated to different countries and regions of the world, take visitors on a global journey that extends for over a kilometer in the Riyadh sky, offering them a stunning view of many of the top global tourist attractions.



Visitors will view the Arc de Triomphe, from Paris, the pyramid of Chichen Itza from Mexico, the pyramids of Giza from Egypt, and many landmarks from China, Italy, Morocco, India, Spain, America, Japan and Greece.



Boulevard World is open to visitors daily from 4pm to 12am. Tickets are available at https://webook.com/en/zones/boulevard-world.