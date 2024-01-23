With the cooler season setting in, now is the perfect time for a Dubai getaway with family and loved ones, says Visit Dubai, the official tourism board in Dubai. It recommends the following not-to-be-missed experiences:

The Aerial Adventure Park at Hatta

It provides view of majestic mountain range at the Hatta Aerial Adventure Park. Perfect for intrepid travellers, this one-of-a-kind attraction features UAE’s only 12m Giant Swing, three zip lines experiences, a bag jump.

For a more adrenaline rush, try the Free Fall. The park has highly qualified staff who can advise on the suitable elements based on the age and fitness levels to guarantee a safe and amazing experience.

Dubai Miracle Garden

One of Dubai’s most popular family attractions, Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened its gates for visitors this season. The world’s biggest natural flower garden, the picture-perfect venue features more than 50 million blossoming flowers.

Make sure to visit the Smurfs Village and take a photo with the lovable blue characters in landscape arrangements across four immersive zones.

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is one of Dubai’s trendiest spots where arts, culture, food, and fitness meet. Once an industrial area in the centre of Dubai, Alserkal Avenue now comprises warehouses, converted into art galleries, workout studios, artisanal cafes and more.

Drop by the cool cafes including Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Wild and The Moon, Project Chaiwala, and more including year-round food pop ups!

Al Seef Dubai

Explore Al Seef, one of Dubai’s top waterfront destinations located along Dubai Creek. Spanning the redeveloped Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood in Bur Dubai, guests can discover contemporary twists on local culture.

Connected to one of the city’s cultural hotspots, its banks pay homage to Emirati heritage with narrow sikkas (alleys), and sand-coloured buildings with ancient wind towers.

With the cooler weather, visitors can enjoy a pleasant stroll along the waterfront promenade lined with boutique stores, art galleries, and open-air markets. This lovely district is home to more than 70 restaurants and cafes offering local homegrown concepts, casual snacks, and fine dining experiences.

Dolphin Experiences at Aquaventure Atlantis

Dolphin Bay in Atlantis Aquaventure has three new no-contact programmes to its offering: Dolphin Kayak, Dolphin Paddle and Dolphin Sunrise.

For the unique Dolphin Kayak experience, guests will enter the water in a double or single kayak and watch as the curious dolphins swim by in the tranquil setting of the lagoon.

The Dolphin Paddle experience allows guests to relax as they paddle around the lagoon alongside the playful resident dolphins.

In Dolphin Sunrise, available to in-house guests only, early risers are invited to walk into the shallow part of the lagoon with a marine mammal specialist and join the dolphins in their daily morning routine.

The Dolphin Encounter, Dolphin Swim, and Dolphin Meet & Greet have also been improved, offering guests unforgettable, educational experiences to connect with the magnificent marine animals.

Palm West Beach

Those who love going to beach will find plenty of Instagrammable things to enjoy at Palm West Beach, located along Palm Jumeirah. This pet-friendly destination offers all-day seaside entertainment and the best view of the stunning Dubai skyline along the 1.6 km promenade beachfront.

Get your daily dose of exercise along the walking and running trail, indulge in lazy beachfront breakfasts, or build sandcastles against the backdrop of picturesque sunsets. Some of the top restaurants to check out include Senor Pico, Surf Club, February 30, Gallery 7/4, and more!

JA Equestrian Center

At JA The Resort's Equestrian Centre in Jebel Ali, beginners and experienced riders alike can saddle up for riding classes or gallop straight in for an expedition.

It’s just a short distance from the resort’s main entrance, so you can trot around the centre’s spacious riding arena before heading to the 800m private beach, where guests can go for a swim in the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf alongside their horse. Anyone above the age of three and under 75kgs can opt for a fun pony ride as well.

