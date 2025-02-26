HopYacht, a South African company known for its all-electric catamarans, is set to introduce a new addition to its fleet: the HopYacht Cruise.

This eco-sightseeing model, designed for marine leisure tourism, will join the HopYacht 30 family in 2025, with the first unit slated for launch in 2026. Featuring electric propulsion and solar panels, the HopYacht Cruise offers a sustainable, serene way to explore sensitive marine environments.

Founded in 2021, HopYacht is focused on producing compact, electric-powered boats with minimal environmental impact. The HopYacht Cruise is no exception, with electric propulsion and solar panels that power a 30kWh battery bank, ensuring it operates with zero emissions. The boat will be able to accommodate 14-18 passengers comfortably.

Marine leisure tourism

Co-founder Paul Tomes explained the growing interest in relaxed adventure tourism: “At one end of the scale, there is a queue of people waiting to climb Mount Everest, however at the other end there’s a huge market for more relaxed adventure.

"For city dwellers getting closer to nature is an absolute must. Waterborne sightseeing takes the adventure further by creating the fun of being on board a boat combined with seeing the landscape from a very different perspective.”

The design of the HopYacht Cruise also includes holding tanks to prevent pollution in sensitive waterways and allows for autonomous low-speed travel with solar power. This makes it a practical choice for tour operators looking to offer a more sustainable form of tourism.

Co-founder Mary-Clare Tomes shared her enthusiasm for the project: “We’re thrilled about the HopYacht Cruise’s potential to open up new adventure tourism opportunities. By providing a relaxed, environmentally responsible way to explore sensitive marine environments, operators can create meaningful experiences for guests while protecting the natural world.”

With several HopYacht 30 yachts already in use in the Northern Hemisphere, the company continues to expand, contributing to local job creation and the growth of sustainable tourism in South Africa.

