SHARJAH - The 2024 edition of the 'Desert Police Park,' organised by the Sharjah Police, has concluded. The event, themed 'Together... Time is Beautiful,' was held in the Al Kuhayf area in Al Batayeh from 19th January.

Major Majid Saeed Al-Muhairi, Head of the Organising Committee of the 'Desert Police Park,' revealed that the fifth edition welcomed a total of 112,158 visitors, surpassing the 87,082 attendees of the previous edition in 2020.

He also disclosed that the visitor satisfaction rate reached 93%, compared to 89% in the previous edition. Furthermore, he highlighted a remarkable 95% satisfaction rate among the 75 volunteers, including police personnel, their families, and partners.

The park saw broad participation from all segments of society, with various entities and institutions from Sharjah and other Emirates choosing to hold their annual meetings and gatherings there, breaking away from their daily routines.

Major Al-Muhairi attributed the park's success in spreading happiness among the employees of the General Police Command, government and private entities, and the entire community to the continuous follow-up of Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police. Major General Al-Shamsi's emphasis on direct communication with visitors and incorporating their feedback has been instrumental in boosting satisfaction levels and nurturing stronger bonds within families and the community.