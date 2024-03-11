HAIL — The Deputy Emir of Hail Region Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Bin Muqrin has officially inaugurated the region's inaugural hiking trail.



This trail paves the way for adventurers and tourists to the famous archaeological site of Hatem Al-Tai's historical lighthouse, perched atop Mount Al Samra in Hail city, at an elevation of 1,170 meters.



Organized by the Saudi Hiking Trails Association (Darb), this trail marks a significant addition to the region's recreational and tourist attractions, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030's objectives to diversify entertainment options and promote tourism.



Upon his arrival at Al Samra Park, the deputy emir was greeted by the trail's investor Ali Al-Fayez, Darb's Board of Directors Chairman Dr. Abdullah El-Kuwaiz, and other board members.



He also met with trailblazers from various parts of the Kingdom ready to embark on the trail's maiden journey.



Prince Faisal received detailed information about the trail's development by Darb over 22 days, featuring safe pathways offering sweeping views of Hail city, its watercourse, and surrounding greenery, enhancing the lush transformation of Mount Al Samra.



While ascending to the summit, participants were regaled with the tale of the lighthouse, known as "Al-Habahib's Fire."



This 6th-century AD story highlights Hatem Al-Tai's legendary hospitality, inviting travelers from afar to find solace and refuge in his home.



With the establishment of 15 hiking trails across Saudi Arabia, the Mount Al Samra trail stands out as the first in the Hail Region, offering an enriching experience that combines natural beauty with cultural heritage.

