

RIYADH — Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi opens the much-anticipated event in the Saudi Arabia's fashion sector, which took place on the evening of Oct. 20 in the Kingdom's capital, marking the start of the first-ever Riyadh Fashion Week.

The Saudi Fashion Commission had announced earlier that the renowned Mohammed Ashi, founder of Ashi Studio, will return to Riyadh, staging his first fashion show in his hometown as a celebration of his roots and the cosmopolitan glamor of the Kingdom’s capital.

At the one-night-only event, the designer debuted his new collection, entitled "8pm", which conjures the beauty of the desert by night, translating the evanescence of moon glow, the shimmer of stars, and the dunes' graceful curves into an opulent collection of evening wear looks.

His glamorous new line nods to grand soir dressing and occasion wear.

Over the last 15 years, Ashi has made his name in Paris and on the international fashion stage.

The designer made history this summer as the first Saudi designer on the Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, having officially been accepted into the esteemed Federation de la Haute Couture.

For Ashi, 8pm: An Evening in Riyadh represents not just a homecoming, it is a love letter to his native city, his loyal clientele, and to all those who have supported him in his brand from the outset.

From his side, Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: “Mohammed Ashi has already made history as the first Saudi designer to join the ranks of haute couture.

"As a leader in Saudi fashion, we are incredibly honored to invite him back to Saudi during another historical moment in time – Riyadh Fashion Week,” Çakmak said.

Taking place for the first time between Oct. 20-23, 2023, Riyadh Fashion Week is a platform designed to support Saudi’s emerging fashion sector, connecting Saudi brands with local and international buyers.

With a curated lineup of 16 mesmerizing runway shows, the event invites attendees to embark on a journey that is both extraordinary and evocative, a portal into the soul of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning fashion identity.

