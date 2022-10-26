ABU DHABI – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has announced the reopening of the “Roof Walk” experience, where visitors can walk on the park’s iconic red roof and enjoy Yas Island breathtaking views starting on 2nd November.

Available for guests every week from Wednesday to Sundays between 12 pm – 6 pm, ‘Roof Walk’ is open to the public for AED195 while guests with a Park entry ticket can enjoy this experience for AED125.

Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25% discount, while Silver Annual Passholders can get a 15% discount.

Home to over 43 rides and experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class, family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.