RIYADH — Riyadh Art has launched the open call for the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture, an annual sculpture symposium that brings local and international artists together to create public artworks that later become an integral part of Riyadh’s urban fabric.



In parallel to the sculpting process in a live setting, Tuwaiq Sculpture boasts a diverse program of talks, workshops, and educational activities engaging a range of communities.



Since its inception, Tuwaiq Sculpture has engaged with over 90 world-renowned sculptors and thousands of visitors. It is an integral part of the Riyadh Art public initiative, which aims to transform the city into a gallery without walls.



Through the project, more than 1,000 artworks will be displayed across Riyadh, in neighborhoods, parks, and public spaces, elevating its status as a top city in the world for sustainability and quality of life, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



“The works and events of the Tuwaiq Sculpture Forum are part of the Riyadh Art program, which aims to improve the quality of life of the city’s residents and visitors and spread joy in their daily lives,” Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art Program, said.



For the upcoming symposium, the theme ‘Dimensions of Movement’ invites artists to sculpt the essence of progress and expansion, reflecting the accelerating advancements of modern society.



Like a contemporary tribute to Futurism, an artistic and social movement from the early 20th century, this theme captures the vitality of Riyadh’s transformation and the ambitious drive towards innovation and new horizons.



It beckons sculptors to craft bold, awe-inspiring artworks that transcend boundaries, convey a sense of speed and power, expand perceptions of space and time, and embody the Saudi spirit of progress and boundless potential.



Following the success of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023, Marek Wolynski, a specialist in large-scale projects and cross-sector partnerships, returns as curator for the upcoming 5th edition of the symposium, leading the jury panel of experts.



The panel includes Dr. Khulod Albugami, a sculptor and assistant professor at College of Art and Design at Princess Nourah University; Nojoud Alsudairi, co-founder of Syn Architects, an artist and architect whose practice focuses on identities rooted in urban contemporary Saudi culture; Dr. Fahad Aljebreen, a sculptor and assistant professor at King Saud University, Associate Curator of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024; and Sebastiano Barassi, a curator and art historian, who has held curatorial positions at the Courtauld Gallery, the University of Cambridge, and the Henry Moore Foundation in the UK.



Artists from around the world, who have at least five years of experience in sculpting and exhibiting in outdoor spaces and galleries, are invited to send their proposals in response to the curatorial theme. For the 2024 edition, artists will work with Saudi-sourced granite of three different colors, encouraging innovative ways of using traditional materials.



A total of 30 local and international artists will be selected for the symposium, and they will gather in Riyadh for three months of sculpting, in parallel to a comprehensive public engagement program, which includes workshops, tours, and panel discussions.



This is in addition to an artist fee, the program covers all expenses, including accommodation as well as return flights for international artists.



Following the completion of the sculptures, the artworks will be displayed in an exhibition setting, before they are located permanently across the city of Riyadh, contributing to its urban fabric.



Additionally, a public program will run concurrent to the sculpting, engaging the local community through school and university visits, workshops, and panel discussions, with experts in the fields of art, sculpture, and urbanism.



Selected artists will have the opportunity to contribute to the public program, sharing their skills and techniques with the wider public.



The open call closes on Aug. 31, 2023, and selected artists will be announced at the end of October. Guidelines, FAQs, and additional information on the application process can be found on Riyadh Art’s official website.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).