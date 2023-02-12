ABU DHABI - Regional stars are dazzling audience at the 10-day DAZ Festival, being held at Al Ain’s Al Jahili Park from 10th-19th February.

The festival (formerly known as the Dar Al Zain Festival), is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in cooperation with strategic partner Al Ain City Municipality and media partner Emarat FM and Star FM.

Celebrating the vibrant spring season of the UAE, the outdoor festival overlooking historic Al Jahili Fort invites visitors to enjoy local and global street food, classic carnival rides, immersive art and performances by regional music stars while making great memories with friends and