Dubai: Explore Dubai’s historic neighbourhood and embrace the city’s rich culture and tradition amidst the old-world alleys, sand-coloured houses, and breezy wind towers, for a trip down memory lane.

Check out this list of the top attractions to visit, restaurants and cafes to try, and hotels to book for your visit:

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Located along the Dubai Creek, this district is a key heritage site with much of the original infrastructure preserved and intact. The traditional wind towers – constructed from sandstone, teak, gypsum, palm wood and sandalwood – represent only a small part of Al Fahidi’s history. Capture a slice of history as you follow the winding streets to discover a range of cultural activities, museums, art galleries, special events and local food.



Al Seef

With its picture-perfect views of the Dubai Creek, Al Seef is the ideal destination for a pleasant stroll, with a waterfront promenade dotted with boutique stores, art galleries, food outlets, and open-air markets. Splurge on a range of Emirati handicrafts, and bespoke fragrances, all the while discovering hidden gems around every corner.

Museum of Illusions

Enter a world of visual and sensory magic at Dubai’s Museum of Illusions, located at Al Seef. With over 60 different exhibits, this expansive collection of optical illusions and immersive installations is perfect for entertaining the whole family.

Souk shopping

A visit at Old Dubai will not be complete without trying your bargaining skills at the different old souks including the Spice Souk, Textile Souk, and Perfume Souk. Make sure to check out the popular Gold Souk where you can buy, or simply admire, gold and gems.

A taste of tradition

No travel is ever complete without sampling the local food. Here are the top restaurants and cafes to visit for traditional Emirati cuisine and experience.

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

Proudly earning the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recognition, Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant is more than just a cosy spot for a meal – it's a place to get a feel of Dubai's yesteryears. The menu is wide-ranging, covering everything from local favourites like chebab (Emirati pancakes) to hearty meat-laden dishes and sizzling seafood platters.



Arabian Tea House

A popular eatery among tourists, Arabian Tea House is one of the best places in the city to try authentic Emirati cuisine and a piping hot cup of traditional Arabic coffee. Recommended dishes include the regag bread, a tempting slice drizzled with honey and stuffed with egg and cheese, and khabisah, a sweet blend of sautéed flour and molasses.

Al Fanar Restaurant & Café

Soak up the rustic 1960s-style ambience at Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe, as you relish the best of traditional Emirati cuisine. This popular restaurant offersa varied menu to match, featuring Emirati classics such as malehnashef (salted fish in tomato sauce) and other favourites like rice dishes, with your choice of charcoal grilled meats, and fresh fish from the sea.

Local House

Established in 1997, Local House is a longtime local favourite. Browse the old newspaper-style menu, featuring Emirati flavours including a range of seafood, starters, salads, sandwiches, burgers and desserts (like camel ice cream). Ever tried a camel burger? This is the first Dubai restaurant to popularise the Arabian delicacy, so it'll be a special experience to sample it here.

Where to stay

Spend a relaxing holiday at the heart of heart of the heritage site by taking a pick among a wide range of hotel options.

Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef offers incredible creek views, contemporary rooms and upbeat service. Perfect for eager explorers, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, is playful and offers modern facilities including a courtyard and co-working space. Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai,

Curio Collection by Hilton is the perfect place to discover the roots of Dubai. Located in the iconic heritage district of and overlooking Dubai Creek, the hotel is spread across 10 bayts that combine traditional design and enriching experiences with service and comfort.

The cosy and charming XVA Art Hotel features unique and individual rooms that showcase the architectural and cultural motifs of the region. The vibrant destination is also popular for its internationally acclaimed art gallery and award-winning restaurant. Another exquisite hotel option is Arabian Boutique Hotel, a property steeped in heritage and Emirati spirit.

Travel to Dubai and soak in the city’s rich culture, while unwinding and having fun at the traditional district. Discover more new things at Old Dubai to add to your bucket list by checking out visitdubai.com.

