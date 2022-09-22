Qatar - Discover Qatar, Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Museums have debuted ‘Discover the Art of the Airport’, a unique walking tour through where guests can view impressive sculptures and art installations by artists from around the world.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, remarkable art objects created by local, regional and international artists have been placed throughout HIA.

Artworks curated by Qatar Museums' Public Art Department can be seen in different parts of HIA, encouraging dialogue and public interaction, while adding character and personality to the airport’s open spaces.

The works of art include ‘Other Worlds’ by American artist Tom Otterness; ‘Small Lie’ by American artist KAWS; ‘Cosmos’ by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel; ‘A Message of Peace to the World’ by Iraqi artist Ahmed Al Bahrani; and ‘Lamp Bear’ by Swiss artist Urs Fischer are just a few of the permanent installations at HIA that inspire passengers to communicate in the universal language of art, transcending linguistic barriers and forming connections between people from different continents while turning travel into an exciting art experience.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “What sets our home and hub, Hamad International Airport, apart is that it never rests on its laurels, and this new world-class art experience is another way to elevate the passenger experience. The various art installations illustrate our vision to make culture and art in Qatar accessible to everyone. With millions of art enthusiasts travelling through the World’s Best Airport, we hope that this tour will further enhance their transit experience and offer one more reason to look forward to travelling with Qatar Airways.”

Ahmad Musa Al-Namla, CEO of Qatar Museums, said: “The ‘Discover the Art of the Airport’ tour forms part of Qatar Museums’ ambitious public art programme, which is transforming Qatar’s urban and transit spaces into a vast and accessible art museum. The programme will feature more than 100 artworks in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Through this tour, Qatar Museums is delighted to offer airline passengers a unique experience in discovering HIA’s striking collection of artworks by renowned local and international artists.”

Qatar became one of the first Gulf countries to establish a comprehensive contemporary public art programme, spearheaded by Qatar Museums, with the goal of making art a part of everyday life. To date, Qatar Museums' programme has included approximately 70 works by more than 60 artists from Qatar, the Middle East, and around the world. More than 40 new public artworks will be installed in Qatar ahead of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022TM to benefit the local community and visitors.

The 'Discover the Art of the Airport' hour-long guided tour at HIA costs $10 per person. Guests will learn about the story of each artwork while being escorted by a Discover Qatar expert guide. It is recommended that participants have at least two hours of transit time at the airport and arrive at the Discover Qatar desk 30 minutes before their scheduled tour.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).