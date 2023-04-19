Qatar Tourism has announced its plan to welcome visitors arriving at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the Abu Samra border during Eid al-Fitr 2023 with a special Eidya gift package.



The initiative aims to enhance the tourism experience for visitors and promote Qatar as a welcoming destination for travellers, Qatar Tourism has said in a statement.



The Eidya package includes a children’s activity kit, a map showcasing top attractions to provide visitors with inspiration on what to do and see, an Ooredoo SIM card to stay connected, and a booklet with exclusive, special offers from popular brands and destinations in Qatar.



Hamad al-Khaja, head of the Technical Support Department for Tourism Events and Festivals at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar Tourism is committed to providing a warm and hospitable experience for all visitors and promoting Qatar as a world-class tourist destination. The Eidya package is a carefully curated gesture by Qatar Tourism and its partners to thank visitors for choosing Qatar as their holiday destination during Eid al-Fitr. It’s a small token of our gratitude, and we hope that it will make their stay in Qatar even more memorable.”



Moza Khalid al-Mohannadi, director of CSR, Sponsorship and Media at Ooredoo, said: “We are very happy to partner with Qatar Tourism in providing a warm welcome to visitors during Eid al-Fitr 2023. The Eidya package is a thoughtful way to welcome visitors to Qatar and we are delighted to provide them with an Ooredoo SIM card to ensure that they can stay connected with their loved ones from the moment they land. We hope that this small gesture will help visitors feel at home and enjoy all that Qatar has to offer during their visit.”



The exclusive offers in the Eidya booklet include promotional rates to theme parks such as Baladna Park, KidzMondo, Rush Action Park, Megapolis, WoW, and Lusail Winter Wonderland by Aura Group. Families can avail of even more offers from the likes of Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, Doha Toys Town, Doha Oasis, Leisure, and overnight camping stays with Gulf Adventure.



Hotels such as Katara Hills, Maysan Doha, Al Rayyan Hotel and The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort extend a variety of preferential offers, including stays, spa treatments and dining.



To round out the holiday with some retail therapy and further dining delights, the Eidya also includes offers from Blue Salon, Al Salam Stores and Al Shaab Group, among others.



The Eidya package is a limited-time offer and will be valid from April 22 to 30. To avail of the discounts and offers, customers must present the vouchers provided in the booklet at the time of purchase.

