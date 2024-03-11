Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara has launched the new edition of Katara Novel and Fine Art competition dedicated to co-opting the best 9 novel jacket covers that won the 9th Katara Prize for the Arabic Novel in 2023, highlighting that April 8 will be the deadline to receive the applications.



The contest will include categories of published and unpublished novels, unpublished children's novels, with winner for the most beautiful jacket covers, per novel, receiving 500 USD, in addition to placing the winning painting on the novels cover and mentioning the name of the artist, on condition that the rights to use the winning painting shall be reserved to Katara.

The competition primarily aims to gather talents of fine art in novel work within the framework of entangling visual arts with the novel that has become an industry and not merely a hobby.

The competition laid out a set of conditions related to the size of the paintings, which should be manual drawings with 19 cm length and 16 cm width.

The painting can be enlarged while maintaining the length and width ratio and submitted with (jpg) setting without placing any signature on the painting.

The artist can participate with one painting per work; however, paintings shall express the novel content, in addition to submitting a copy of passport, QID and phone number of the participant.

Katara Novel and Fine Art competition garners great interest on the part of Arab fine artists, with the number of participants reaching 166 from all Arab and foreign countries recently.

