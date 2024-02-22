Doha: The unforgettable moment when the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani draped Lionel Messi in a traditional bisht during the World Cup Qatar 2022 ceremony has been immortalised in a massive mural.

The mural, titled “Magic Night at Lusail Stadium,” now adorns the Argentine Neighbourhood in Al Wakra, measuring an impressive 11 metres high and 27 metres long, making it the largest professional mural of its kind in the world.

Renowned Argentine muralist Martín Ron, known for his exceptional work in the field, collaborated with prominent Qatari artist Mubarak Al Malik to bring this iconic moment to life. With the support of Barwa Real Estate, the mural was completed in just eight days, showcasing the seamless fusion of two cultures captured in one captivating image.

Reflecting on the significance of the mural, Ron expressed his aim to bridge cultures and inspire others through his art. He shared how the mural serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration, encouraging viewers to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

“We painted all day from 8am to 6pm. The image behind the mural is considered among the most remembered photos of the 21st century - with Amir and Messi, it’s about two cultures in one photo in one of the best events,” Ron told The Peninsula.

“I try to connect through the world through my works, and also to encourage people to do big stuff, be an inspiration, it’s like you can control of your life.”

Ambassador of Argentina to Qatar H E Guillermo Nicolas, expressed pride in the mural’s representation of Argentinian achievement and cultural exchange. He highlighted the impact of the World Cup experience on both Argentinians and Qataris, nurturing mutual respect and understanding between the two nations.

“We as Argentinians are absolutely proud of the mural, because it represents a lot for us. For the Argentinians to win the World Cup in Qatar was amazing, not only for the results of the championship but also the experience that a lot of Argentinians around 40,000 to 45,000 were in Qatar the whole month, I mean all the things what they did here are absolutely amazing, the interaction that they had, and the Qatari people was remarkable,” he told The Peninsula.

Ron’s talent extends beyond this mural, with previous works including hyper-realistic depictions of the Oryx and the Whale Shark in Katara Village.

“Given the magnitude of this historic work of art, images of it are already spreading around the world on social networks. It has caused several Qataris to want to carry out new projects in the short term,” said Facundo Chidini, President of the Argentine Qatari Chamber of Commerce.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).