Qatar Airways has launched exclusive amenity kits and gift boxes from iconic French Perfumer Diptyque.

These bespoke products will be initially available for First and Business Class passengers on routes across the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to A380 flights to London and Paris.

The new amenity range consists of Diptyque branded bags as well as gift boxes featuring Diptyque’s signature oval branding; customised for male and female passengers. Each Qatar Airways amenity kit and gift box provides specially selected Diptyque products including:

• Nourishing Lip Balm – enriched with roses and violets to soothe and soften the lips

• Fresh Lotion for the Body – infused with the scent of orange blossoms, to refresh sleepy skin for all skin types

• Essential Face Cream – nourishing and replenishing, with prickly pear extract to boost radiance

• Diptyque fragrance – ‘Eau Rose’ Eau de Toilette - an infusion of the finest damascena and centifolia roses, or the brand’s signature ‘34 Boulevard Saint Germain’ Eau de Toilette with notes of amber, patchouli, cinnamon and rose.

In line with Qatar Airways’ focus on sustainability, the Diptyque bags are made from vegan leather while the eyeshade and socks are made from RPET*.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are the world’s best airline due to our constant innovation in elevating passenger’s experience. We are constantly looking at new ways to enhance our customer’s journey and surpass their expectations. Our customers will be delighted to discover a generous number of items inside the amenity kits, including a choice of Diptyque’s signature fragrances for women and men. Through this exclusive partnership with Diptyque, we have further elevated premium travel, having raised the bar for all other airlines.

“It is only fitting that two pioneering brands collaborate, and continuing our tradition of ‘firsts’. I am proud to say that Qatar Airways is the only airline that offers Diptyque products onboard, complementing the washroom amenities offered onboard and in our lounges. This partnership further enhances our world-class passenger experience, and will leave our customers with lasting memories of their journey, until we welcome them onboard again.”

Executive Director of Diptyque, Fabienne Mauny, said: “Travel is an elegance we cultivate. Diptyque is therefore delighted to offer for Qatar Airways’ passengers, wellness and pleasure in the skies. To concoct our precious perfumes, we seek out the noblest ingredients from around the globe. With this exclusive collection, we aim to provide enchanting experience to passengers.”

Qatar Airways first entered its exclusive partnership with the French Perfumer, ‘Diptyque’ in March 2021, offering its washroom products on board and in its Premium lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The range consists of Essential Face Cream, Infused Facial Water, Velvet Hand Lotion, hand wash, shower gel, shampoo & conditioner, Fresh Body Lotion and Hand Wash Gel Rinse-Free. The collaboration reflected Diptyque’s celebration of the French art of living and Qatar Airways’ five-star standards of excellence.

The collaboration between Qatar Airways and Diptyque is being facilitated by FORMIA, the leading international airline amenity and hospitality specialist, for an industry-leading first-onboard collection.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).