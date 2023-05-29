Peppa Pig is set to mark its Dubai debut later this year. Peppa and the gang, as part of the Peppa Pig's Adventure show, will entertain all little ones on September 16 and 17.

A total of five performances, three on the first day, and the remaining two on the second day, will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Tickets are now up for grabs with a discounted rate (Dh106) until June 5, available via the Coca-Cola Arena website or Platinum List or at Virgin Megastores across Dubai.

A special 15 per cent discount can be availed if four Gold or Silver tickets are purchased together. VIP tickets are also available; these include a special Meet and Greet experience with Peppa and George after the show.

Little ones are huge fans of the show that follows Peppa on her adventures. The upcoming production is about Peppa's exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her playgroup which also includes Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

Saturday, September 16: 10.30am, 2pm and 5.30pm

Sunday, September 17: 11am and 2.30pm.

