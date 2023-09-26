Announcing social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), the company said it will soon restore travel connections for Omani residents to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. This announcement follows a temporary suspension of services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Before discontinuing the service, Mwasalat operated between Dubai and Muscat.

The one-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost OMR11.5 (Dh109) with a luggage allowance of 23 kilograms. Additionally, passengers can carry a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.

Ateeq Ahmed, a businessman based in Abu Dhabi, said that this news is a relief for him as he travels to Muscat regularly. "Travelling to Oman was very difficult these days as the airfare was quite high and the buses from Dubai were overbooked. Now that the service will be introduced from Abu Dhabi, we will be reaching Muscat in 5 hours," said Ahmed.

On Google Maps, the duration of the journey from Abu Dhabi to Muscat takes about 4 hours and 47 minutes. "One can expect the journey to be about six hours considering the immigration and other services," said Prasad, a frequent traveller from Oman to the UAE.

"It's a great news! The journey is very scenic. Tourists from Oman can now visit the marvels in Abu Dhabi, and UAE residents can enjoy the scenic beauty of Oman without burning a hole in their pocket," said Prasad.

