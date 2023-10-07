Burn calories and win prizes

Puma and Warehouse Gym present The Work-Shop, a fitness fusion event from October 6 to 8 at Warehouse Gym Al Quoz. Attendees can earn PUMA Coins by working out intensely and burning calories. These coins can be exchanged for prizes like Warehouse Gym memberships and Puma gear. Wearable technology is encouraged to track calorie expenditure. Registration is simple, just visit Warehouse Gym Al Quoz before starting your workouts.

Screams on screen

Get ready for ‘Screams On Screen’ by Roxy Cinemas, starting today. Enjoy the various screenings of multiple awaited horror movies with a few deals added with the lineup. Grab tickets starting from just Dh36.75 and experience a month of spookiness. Food lovers can enjoy the Halloween combo that includes a burger, popcorn jar, smoothie, and more all for Dh99. Offer valid at all Roxy Cinema locations — Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Boxpark.

Macbeth at Theatre by QE2

Kevali Productions and Theater by QE2 present Macbeth, reputedly one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic morality plays. It narrates the story of Macbeth who was fuelled by his raging thirst for power and sets out on a murderous campaign aiming to become king. Witness the rest of the captivating cast and Macbeth give into his greed and abandon moral integrity leading to his downfall. A dramatic play by the all time famous writer that will keep you entertained all evening. Friday, October 6, doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts from 8pm.

Miracle Garden reopens

Dubai’s loveliest outdoor garden, with colourful blooming attractions, is welcoming visitors again. As the weather turns pleasant, take in the beauty of nature combined with artistic creations that will leave you awed. A family favourite destination where everyone relishes under the beauty of nature displayed in blinding colourful flowers that are shaped in various different forms and structures complimenting the art of Dubai. Prices have been changed with Dh95 per person, Dh65 for UAE residents, Dh80 for children between three and 12 years old, and little ones younger than three enjoy free entry.

National Noodles Day

Celebrate National Noodles Day with China Bistro, the famous Pan-Asian Restaurant, with their celebratory deal on a portion of noodles for just Dh15 per person instead of the usual starting price of Dh48. The offer is available at all the branches located in Dubai and Sharjah and is only applicable on dine-in and for the first portion. Enjoy their wide variety of noodles from Japanese Wheat to Wok Tossed Hakka and more while celebrating a beloved dish and the rich history tied to it.

Comedy night with Amit Tandon in Dubai

'Colors Laughter Night’ is back with a new season featuring Amit Tandon, the famous Indian comedian with his brand new special titled ‘hamare zamane mein’ that includes new content made for fans in Dubai. The show on Sunday, October 8, is set to take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Hindi. Doors will open at 6pm and the show kicks off at 7pm. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Check out Al Qasimi Palace

This mysterious palace in Ras Al Khaimah, speculated to be haunted, is now a museum that is open to the public. Al Qasimi Palace, or now called Al Qasr Al Ghamedh was built in 1985 and hasn’t been lived in since then. Standing tall for 35 years, a palace with history enclosed with mystery, it is the perfect place to visit in this spooky month of Halloween. Explore all the four floors and a maze built with 35 rooms adorned with expensive antiques and decor that tells of the palace’s long history. Open from 9am to 8pm and tickets priced at Dh75 per person can be bought at the palace.

Dubai Safari Park reopens its gates

Another popular attraction in Dubai is reopening this weekend to the public once again is Dubai Safari Park with all of its thriving wildlife to discover. A popular destination for tourists and residents that is well loved by all ages with lots to learn and explore with the new added features in the park. Now you can choose from different ticket options that are best suited for your needs including the ‘King of Safari’ package where an expert guide can provide you a personalised tour. You can learn more and book the tickets online from their website www.dubaisafari.ae.

Visit Hatta Wadi Hub

Another popular addition to the list of ‘reopening attractions’ is Hatta Wadi Hub. Close to Jebal Jais, a popular spot for cyclists, the Hatta Wadi Hub has a variety of thrilling and adrenaline-pumping activities like zip-lining, rock climbing, mountain biking, getting catapulted in the air, and many more. An exciting place with lots to offer for families and friends and can be an included spot for a camping trip for an added day of fun.

Head to Black Tap

Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary at Black Tap! Join them today evening at 7:30pm till late at Black Tap, Rixos Premium, JBR. Groove to iconic beats from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, enjoy street performances, and choose between a complimentary CrazyShake or cocktail. Dress in your finest Hip Hop attire for a night of legendary moments.

