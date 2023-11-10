Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, a new project at the waterfront destination of Al Qana, will be home to more than 2,000 butterflies of over 40 species, alongside an array of flora and fauna.

A first-of-its-kind facility in the capital, it will be nestled adjacent to the National Aquarium and is set to open its doors next year.

Guests will not only witness butterflies and insect species in their natural habitat, but they will be able to track the live development of pupa too. A unique feature of this facility will be the enchanting starlight night setting.

The climate-controlled indoor project will consist of three distinct manicured zones: Asia, the Americas, and Eden Cafe. There will be lush tropical gardens, each inspired by the unique ecosystems of Asia, Central, and South America. Alongside the breathtaking butterfly and insect species from these regions, the Eden Cafe will feature a cascading waterfall, a serene koi pond, and white peacocks. The cafe will provide guests with an opportunity to have high tea with butterflies.

The facility will be designed to engage guests of all ages in learning about butterflies, insect species, and other essential pollinators, such as bees. Among the highlights, there will be the dwarf honeybee. The gardens will be open for school field trips. Plans are afoot to introduce photography classes too.

Scheduled to commence construction in early 2024, it is expected to open next year itself while operating daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

