Summer is officially here as the temperature breaches the 40ºC-mark across the UAE. The time is right for residents to get indoors and away from the heat, and what better way to cool down than a snow park?

Abu Dhabi has opened doors to one of the coolest places in the country. Snow Abu Dhabi, the Capital's first indoor snow park, has been officially inaugurated in Reem Mall on Reem Island and will welcome visitors from June 8.

Operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, the majestic park sprawling across 100,000 sqft, features more than 20 rides and attractions and is maintained at — 2ºC. But don't worry; you need not hunt for warm clothes in your cupboard, as the park has it all covered. Once you are at the park, the staff will provide you with a snow jacket, boots, gloves, a cap and warm socks. And there are of all sizes catering to all age groups.

Khaleej Times was offered a guided sneak peek of the sub-zero leisure park ahead of the public opening. And it is a one-of-a-kind destination delivering family-friendly experiences.

"What's special about Snow Abu Dhabi is that it is one of the biggest snow parks in the world," Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, told Khaleej Times.

"This is a perfect family place. There are attractions for children, youngsters and all age groups. People can enjoy great family time. They can relish the cold but also warm up at cosy restaurants offering mouth-watering F&B."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi; Ignace Lahoud, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment; and El Etri. This park comes just six months after the launch of Snow Oman as Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment continues to expand its footprint across the region.

Lahoud noted that Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global family entertainment and leisure destination.

"We are excited to introduce a new experience unlike anything else the Capital has to offer. Entertainment has an incredible ability to bring people together and enhance the quality of life. The opening of Snow Abu Dhabi underpins Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's commitment to bring innovative and immersive experiences to families across the Mena region," Lahoud said and revealed plans to bring penguins to the park in future.

Storytelling is integrated into the design with an 'Enchanted Forest' theme, which resembles a playful frost-covered world. The destination features more than 20 rides and attractions, such as the 'Crystal Carousel', 'Polar Express Train', 'Flight of the Snowy Owl', 'Snowflake Garden' and 'Enchanted Tree'.

Visitors can look forward to a whole host of snowy adventures such as sledging, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining throughout the year. Also, there are three F&B outlets where visitors can enjoy various delicious snacks and dishes surrounded by real snow.

Bruce von Kaufmann, mall director, Reem Mall, said that with the introduction of Snow Abu Dhabi, mall visitors would have the opportunity to escape into a magical winter wonderland, complete with thrilling activities and enchanting surroundings.

"We believe this partnership (with Majid Al Futtaim) will set a new standard for customer satisfaction, ensuring that Reem Mall remains a premier destination for residents and tourists seeking unforgettable memories and exceptional entertainment in Abu Dhabi," Kaufmann noted.

The mall is also home to Vox Cinemas, the cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, with ten state-of-the-art screens.

Snow Abu Dhabi is Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's fourth indoor snow park after Ski Dubai (2005), Ski Egypt (2017) and Snow Oman (December 2022). Snow Abu Dhabi offers a wide range of packages and passes with prices starting from Dh215 for the Snow Park Pass, including unlimited access to all rides, fleece gloves and a locker. Families can also avail of the family pass for the special price of Dh860, which includes five passes for the price of four. It is located on Level 2 of Reem Mall (10am-10pm, and extended hours on Friday and Saturday). For further information or to book tickets visit SnowAbuDhabi.com.

